iPhone alarm glitch causing all sorts of problems: Check solution
What's the story
A long-standing problem with iPhone alarms is causing a lot of trouble for users.
The glitch, which causes alarms to not ring at all or ring late, has been around for a long time, affecting multiple iOS versions.
Recent Reddit posts have intensified discussions on the issue and potential solutions.
Even as Apple has been trying to fix the issue, it continues to haunt users and mess up their daily lives.
Real-world consequences
User experiences highlight alarm glitch impact
The alarm glitch has caught a lot of attention as people are taking to social media platforms to share their experiences.
One user, bryanlolwut, on the r/iphone subreddit has highlighted the difference between his iPhone and Apple Watch alarm times with a photo. His alarm was set for 10:30am but didn't go off until 12:42pm.
Another Redditor mentioned reminders set for 10:30 and 10:45 (am/pm unspecified) went off randomly after 11. This means the issue is not only disrupting alarms.
Severe implications
Alarm glitch leads to job loss, missed exams
The alarm glitch on iPhones isn't just a minor inconvenience but has serious real-world implications.
One Reddit user shared how they nearly lost their job due to their alarm failing to wake them up.
Another user resorted to using a backup alarm clock after almost missing an important exam because of this issue.
These incidents underscore the severity of the problem and its impact on users' lives.
Long-standing issue
Alarm glitch predates recent iOS versions
Contrary to what some users believe, that the alarm glitch is associated with recent iOS updates, complaints about the issue date back as far as 2009.
Meaning, the problem is not new and has existed across multiple versions of Apple's OS.
Even though Apple has recommended disabling the "Attention-Aware Features" (dimming display, lowering alert volumes when it detects your face), many have found it ineffective.
Still try navigating to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and toggle off "Attention-Aware Features."
Temporary solutions
Workarounds for the iPhone alarm glitch
Until Apple issues a permanent fix, users can take a few steps to reduce the risk of missed alarms and reminders.
These include disabling "Attention Aware" features, using backup alarms on other devices or old-school alarm clocks, double-checking alarms and reminders settings, keeping software updated, regularly restarting their device, and reporting the issue to Apple.