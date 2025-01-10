Supreme Court warns public about phishing attacks via fake websites
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has issued a public warning about a series of fraudulent websites, posing as its official platform.
These fake sites are reportedly being used for phishing attacks, trying to extract personal and confidential information from unsuspecting users.
The court's registry confirmed this in a statement saying, "The Registry, Supreme Court of India has been made aware of a phishing attack."
Public advisory
Public urged to verify authenticity before sharing information
The Supreme Court's registry has advised the public to be cautious while visiting these fake websites.
It urged people not to share any personal or confidential information on these platforms as that could allow the culprits behind the phishing attack to steal their data.
The registry stressed that it will never ask for personal information, financial details, or any other confidential data from users.
Official domain
SC's official domain and advice for phishing attack victims
The Supreme Court has clarified that its official domain name is www.sci.gov.in.
It advised users to always hover over a URL before clicking on it, to verify its authenticity.
The court also provided guidance for those who may have fallen victim to these phishing attacks, recommending they change their passwords for all online accounts and report any unauthorized access to their bank or credit card company.
Legal action
Law enforcement agencies alerted about the phishing attack
Taking the phishing attack seriously, the Supreme Court's registry has informed law enforcement agencies.
The idea is to investigate this cybercrime and bring the perpetrators to justice.
This action highlights the court's commitment to protect its users from online fraud and ensure that those behind such malicious activities are punished for their deeds.