US Supreme Court hears arguments today as TikTok ban looms
What's the story
TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms, could soon be shut down in the US.
The app's fate now rests with the Supreme Court, which will hear arguments on January 10.
The development comes after a law that could compel ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, to sell its US operations by January 19.
Legal appeal
TikTok's plea to Supreme Court
In a legal document filed on December 9, TikTok warned that without the Supreme Court's intervention, the law would come into effect on January 19.
This could lead to the shutdown of one of America's most popular platforms for expression, affecting its over 170 million monthly users.
Notably, the timing is significant as it comes on the eve of a presidential inauguration.
Presidential intervention
Trump's plea for political resolution
President-elect Donald Trump has also appealed to the Supreme Court, asking for more time for his incoming administration to reach a "political resolution."
This is a departure from his earlier position supporting the ban.
It is unclear if the court will take Trump's views into account, which is an unusual effort to sway a case.
Ban alternatives
TikTok's potential alternatives to avoid ban
Experts have suggested a few ways for TikTok to avoid a ban without Supreme Court intervention.
These include Trump taking action once in office, asking the Justice Department not to enforce the law or prosecute tech companies hosting TikTok on their app stores.
Trump could also delay the law by 90 days post-January 19, if he can demonstrate "evidence of significant progress" toward a divestiture.
User impact
Impact of law on TikTok's accessibility
If the law is enforced, TikTok won't be immediately removed from American users' phones. However, they will be unable to update the app and those who don't already have it won't be able to download it.
This could significantly affect user experience and the app's functionality over time.
National security
Biden administration's stance on TikTok
The Biden administration has defended the law, arguing that China's control of TikTok through ByteDance poses a serious national security threat.
They suggest that Chinese authorities could force ByteDance to share information on US users or manipulate the platform to control information.
However, TikTok has countered these claims by stating that there is no evidence of China attempting such actions.