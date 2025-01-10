What's the story

The year 2024 has broken a new record in the history of climate change, becoming the first year to cross the threshold of 1.5°C global warming.

According to two independent data sets, average global temperatures last year were more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels (roughly the average temperatures between 1850 and 1900).

The temperature rise was mainly driven by human-induced climate change and further exacerbated by the temporary El Nino weather phenomenon.