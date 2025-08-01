Pakistan sentences 108 Imran Khan's party leaders to prison
Pakistan has sentenced 108 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, to prison. The sentences were handed down by an anti-terrorism court for their involvement in riots targeting military sites in 2023. Among those sentenced are Omar Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz, leaders of PTI in both houses of parliament.
Sentence details
58 defendants sentenced to 10 years in prison
The court sentenced 58 defendants to 10 years in prison, while others received one- to three-year terms. The prosecution had "proved its case against the accused without a shadow of doubt," the court said. The verdict also disqualified six PTI lawmakers from their parliamentary seats. Khan's party said it will challenge the verdict. "For the first time...leaders of the opposition...were punished...on the basis that they were loyal allies of Imran Khan's political narrative, public representation, and constitutional struggle," PTI said.
Protest aftermath
Khan's arrest triggered nationwide protests
Following Khan's arrest on May 9, 2023, violent skirmishes between security forces and his followers erupted, with thousands storming government buildings and military sites. At least 10 people were killed in the protests, prompting officials to crack down on Khan's party. The government accuses Khan and other leaders of inciting these protests.
Legal challenge
PTI plans to challenge court's verdict
Khan is facing over 150 charges, ranging from terrorism to leaking state secrets, all of which he and his supporters have characterized as politically motivated. During the 2024 National Assembly elections, PTI candidates running as independents won the most seats, but they were blocked from forming a government. The party is planning new protests from August 5, marking two years since Khan's imprisonment.