Pakistan Toshakhana case: Imran Khan sentenced to 3-year imprisonment, arrested

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 05, 2023 | 02:04 pm 1 min read

Imran Khan is the former PM of Pakistan

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment by an Islamabad trial court in the Toshakhana corruption case. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was also disqualified from politics for five years—meaning he won't be able to contest the upcoming elections. Reportedly, Khan was also arrested immediately. But he holds the right to appeal to higher courts, sources told CNN-News18.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, Pakistan's Toshakhana houses special and expensive gifts given to the heads of state, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and other federal officials. These gifts are often given by other governments, states, and foreign officials. It is alleged that Khan bought expensive gifts that he received as the Pakistani PM (2018-22) at a discounted price from Toshakhana and sold them to make a profit.

