World

Pakistan: Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

Pakistan: Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 10, 2023, 04:54 pm 1 min read

An Islamabad court on Wednesday indicted former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been indicted by a court for unlawfully selling gifts from the state depository called "Toshakhana" during his tenure as the prime minister of Pakistan between 2018 and 2022, reported Geo News. The case was registered on allegations that Khan concealed the proceeds from the sale of state gifts. He was arrested on Tuesday in another corruption case.

Violent clashes erupt after Khan's arrest

Following Khan's arrest, violent clashes erupted in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, leaving more than 130 police personnel injured. According to local media reports, over 25 police vehicles had been set ablaze in the region, while 14 government buildings were either torched or looted. The violence prompted authorities to call the army to keep the situation under control.