Pakistan: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court by Rangers, Dawn News reported. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been facing several charges including concealing income from selling state gifts after buying them from the Toshakhana or state treasury. Khan has allegedly been evading arrest for several months with his supporters holding protests against the police action.