2023 Pulitzer Prize: NYT, AP win for Ukraine war coverage

The New York Times on Monday won the Pulitzer Prize in the international reporting category for its coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the Associated Press earned two awards for its coverage of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener earned the national reporting Pulitzer for her coverage of the impact of the United States Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Moreover, The Wall Street Journal won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for revealing financial conflicts of interest among officials at dozens of US federal agencies. The Los Angeles Times was awarded for breaking news for revealing a secret conversation among city officials that included racist remarks. First presented in 1917, the annual Pulitzer Prize is the most prestigious honor in US journalism.