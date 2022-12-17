World

Russia fires more than 70 missiles on Ukraine, kills civilians

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 17, 2022, 10:22 am 3 min read

Since the start of the war, this was one of its biggest recent attacks on the country from the Kremlin, resulting in nationwide emergency power cuts

Ukrainian officials confirmed that Russia fired over 70 missiles during the rush hour of Friday morning. Since the start of the war last year, this was one of its biggest recent attacks on the country from the Kremlin, resulting in nationwide emergency power cuts. Reuters reported three people died in central Kryvyi Rih, and one more died in shelling in Kherson during the attack.

Why does this story matter?

Since February this year, Ukraine and Russia have been at war, triggering a global crisis.

A territorial dispute predominantly triggered the war, as Russian forces began an armed invasion of Ukraine.

According to the United Nations (UN) human rights office reports, more than 6,300 civilians have lost their lives in the Ukraine-Russia war so far.

Russia planning offensive in 2023

On Thursday, Kyiv cautioned that Russia plans a new all-out attack early in 2023, approximately a year after the start of Ukraine invasion on February 24. The non-stop shelling and bombing from Russia destroyed many big areas of Ukraine but resulted in little under Moscow's control. However, Friday's attack reportedly caused more damage than the previous ones.

Won't change the balance of power in this war: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, stated that Russia still got enough rockets for more big strikes. He also urged its western allies to back Kyiv with more and better air defense equipment. "Whatever the rocket worshippers from Moscow are counting on, it still won't change the balance of power in this war," Zelenskyy said.

Russian forces used distraction

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat revealed that Russia flew warplanes near Ukraine to distract its air defenses. He also added that 60 of 76 Russian missiles were gunned down. The Dnipropetrovsk region governor Valentyn Reznichenko confirmed that a missile had struck an apartment block. "Two people were killed. At least five were wounded, including two children," Reznichenko stated.

Visuals of Russian missile getting gunned down

One of the Russian missiles did not reach Ukraine and fell in the Yelansky district of the Volgograd region, bombing themselves. pic.twitter.com/wd2dpyVHWh — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 16, 2022

Weekly bombings on Ukraine

Since the start of October, Vladimir Putin's forces have been raining missiles on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine almost every week after a series of battlefield losses. "What we already see is damage to about nine (power) generating facilities," German Galushchenko, Ukraine's Energy Minister, stated.

More on friday's 'massive shelling, explosions'

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko took to social media and wrote: "Massive shelling, explosions. The goal of the Russian Federation is for Ukrainians to be constantly under pressure, to go down into bomb shelters almost every day, to feel discomfort due to power outages or water interruptions." Meanwhile, Russian-installed officials in eastern Ukraine confirmed 11 individuals lost their lives in Ukrainian shelling.

Aftermath of the bombings

Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, announced that only a third of its residents had heat, water, and 40% electricity after Friday's bombings. Meanwhile, Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv was also severely hit as electricity, running water, and heating got knocked out. Local news outlets reported that Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov confirmed that 55% power of the city was back and 85% in the surrounding region.