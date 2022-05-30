World

Vladimir Putin not suffering from serious ailment: Russian foreign minister

Vladimir Putin not suffering from serious ailment: Russian foreign minister

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 30, 2022, 05:33 pm 3 min read

Russian troops are moving deeper into the besieged Donbas city of Severodonetsk in Ukraine.

Amid speculations of Russian President Vladimir Putin suffering from a serious illness, the country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday denied the same, claiming there were no signs that pointed to any such ailment. To recall, former British spy Christopher Steele claimed a few weeks ago that Putin was "seriously ill." Meanwhile, the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 96th day on Monday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since the invasion of Ukraine, rumors about Putin's "ill health" have intensified as he reportedly appeared frail at several public events.

He is said to be suffering from either Parkinson's disease or cancer.

At the Victory Day parade (May 9), he was seen covering his legs with a thick blanket to combat the relatively mild 9 °C weather. He was reportedly spotted coughing too.

Private Lavrov says there's no sign of ailment

Interestingly, the Kremlin has been all too private about Putin's health. He will turn 70 this October. When asked about his illness, Lavrov told French broadcaster TF1, "I don't think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment." Asserting Putin was fine, Lavrov said, "You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches."

Sacked an official Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited Kharkiv, for the first time since the invasion in February. The president also dismissed Kharkiv's security chief "for not working to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thinking only of himself." Zelenskyy didn't name the official but said that when others toiled hard, he hadn't worked effectively.

Infrastructure Zelenskyy inspected damaged buildings, took stock of situation

Zelenskyy inspected damaged residential buildings in Kharkiv and took stock of the situation in the region from the military and law enforcement agencies, per a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website. He also said the country's infrastructure would be modernized and the new residential buildings would have bomb shelters, reported Xinhua news agency. "We have to find funds, credit lines," he further said.

Sievierodonetsk Ukraine, Russia battle in the east

Moreover, Russian forces stormed the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine on Sunday. It is an important industrial hub. Moscow has had several unsuccessful attempts earlier. Calling the situation "indescribably difficult," Zelenskyy said that the Russian forces had done a lot of damage to the city. Also, the Russian forces are trying hard to capture the strategically important Donbas region in the east.