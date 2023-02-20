World

German Chancellor quotes S Jaishankar's viral 'European mindset' remark

Written by Snehadri Sarkar

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz quoted Jaishankar's viral 'European mindset' remark at Munich Security Conference

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday quoted External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's viral "European mindset" remark at the recently concluded Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. Referring to Jaishankar's remark from last year, the German Chancellor suggested changing the so-called "mindset" at the Conference, stating that the EAM has "a point."

Why does this story matter?

When asked about India's stance in the Russia-Ukraine war at the 17th GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in Slovakia last year, Jaishankar stated that Europe remains silent on many issues.

He went on to say that there is a need for it to "grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problems, but the world's problems are not Europe's problems."

Scholz backs Jaishankar's 'European mindset' remark

Announcing that Jaishankar's remarks are part of 2023's Munich Security Report, he batted for a mindset change in the future. "This quote from the Indian Foreign Minister is included in this year's Munich Security Report and he has a point, it wouldn't be Europe's problem alone if the law of the strong were to assert itself in international relations," said the Chancellor.

Need to work with Asia, Africa, Latin America: Scholz

Further emphasizing the need to solve hunger and poverty issues, the 64-year-old stated, "We have to generally address the interests and concerns of these countries as a basic prerequisite for joint action." "And that's why it was so important to me to not merely have representatives of Asia, Africa, and Latin America at the negotiating table during the G-7 Summit last June," he added.

Need to solve issues like hunger and poverty: Scholz

He also expressed his desire to work with these regions to find solutions to the significant challenges faced due to growing hunger and poverty, due in part to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and also amid the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Video of Scholz's address in Munich

Watch: "He has a point", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz quotes EAM Jaishankar's @DrSJaishankar words 'Europe has to get out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems' at Munich Security Council https://t.co/ExLkyAAKqq pic.twitter.com/gAiblDXUyi — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 17, 2023

More on Jaishankar's remarks at GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum

At the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in June 2022, Jaishankar was asked why he believes anyone will help India in the event of a conflict with China, since it did not help Ukraine, to which he replied, "Come on guys, China and India happened way before Ukraine." "I do not see this as a clever argument," he added.

Jaishankar's recent attack on George Soros

The EAM was also in the news earlier last week for tearing into George Soros, who had claimed that the ongoing controversy around the Adani Group would significantly weaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "stranglehold on India's federal government." Not only this, but Jaishankar called the billionaire "old, rich, opinionated, and dangerous" for his remarks about India and Modi on Saturday.

Soros falsely accused India before: EAM

"Few years ago, he actually accused us of planning to strip millions of Muslims of their citizenship, which of course, didn't happen," said Jaishankar during an event in Australia last week. "I would take a view that Mr. Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works," he added.

George Soros's remarks on Modi, Adani that triggered row

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference last Thursday, Soros claimed that the ongoing business troubles of Gautam Adani will affect Modi too. "Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; Adani is accused of stock manipulation [but] Modi is silent on the subject... He will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament," said the Hungarian billionaire.