Biden makes surprise Kyiv visit ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 20, 2023, 07:13 pm 2 min read

United States President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday as the ongoing war in the country is closing in on its one-year anniversary. The visit marks a show of solidarity by the US, which has pledged support to Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Biden's visit was kept secret as the White House earlier said his only stop would be Poland.

Why does this story matter?

Russia began invading Ukraine on February 24 last year to stop it from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Being a founding member of NATO and Russia's archnemesis, the US backs Kyiv in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia has accused the US of manufacturing a coup in Ukraine that deposed former President Viktor Yanukovich in 2014 and fomenting tensions between the neighboring countries since.

Zelenskyy hailed Biden's visit as important sign of support

Notably, this is the first time when a US president has entered a warzone sans an active presence of the American military. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Biden and posted a picture with him on Telegram, calling his visit "an extremely important sign of support."

Biden pledges new $500 million military aid to Ukraine

Biden also pledged a new $500 million military aid package to Ukraine, which will be officially announced on Tuesday. He added that the US would also supply more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), a US-supplied precision weapon that has emboldened Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia. This comes as there's a growing demand in the US to downsize its aid to Ukraine.

Putin thought he could outlast us: Biden

On Monday, Biden attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin saying, "When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong." He added that over the past year, the US has developed a coalition of nations spanning from the Atlantic to the Pacific to defend Ukraine.

Macron wasting time considering dialogue: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said French President Emmanuel Macron was "wasting his time" by considering dialogue with Russia after the latter suggested that negotiations could open ways to end the war. Notably, Biden's visit also marks nine years since the death of 107 people in the anti-government protests in 2014, which overthrew the pro-Russian leadership and saw the country's return to its constitution from 2004.