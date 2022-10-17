World

Blasts rock Ukraine capital Kyiv second time in a week

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 17, 2022, 11:05 pm 2 min read

Russia allegedly carried out drone strikes in central Kyiv early on Monday

The Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv was on Monday rocked by alleged Russian drone strikes for the second time in a week, leaving several residential buildings damaged. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said that rescue operations were in progress. Ukrainian officials claimed that lethal suicide drones—called Kamikaze drones—were used to carry out the attacks. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Russia and Ukraine have been at war with each other since February this year, which was predominantly triggered by a territorial dispute.

As per the United Nations estimates, over 6,000 civilians have lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war so far.

Moreover, the latest drone attacks allegedly carried out by Russia on Ukraine came as the conflict entered its 236th day on Monday.

Details What happened in Shevchenkivskyi, Kyiv?

Klitschko stated the alleged Russian drone strikes in central Kyiv on Monday morning claimed four lives. Andriy Yermak, chief of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's staff, said the attacks were carried out using "suicide drones." Kyiv's Shevchenkivskiy—which houses several universities, restaurants, and bars—was targeted last week, too, when Russia launched a retaliatory aerial attack after a deadly blast on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia.

Similar attacks Aerial attacks carried out by Russia last week

Following the explosion on the Crimea-Russia bridge—for which Moscow has blamed Kyiv—Russia launched missile attacks on Ukraine on October 10 as it ordered the biggest aerial offensive ever. A Ukrainian police spokesperson had said these strikes caused damage to property and left at least 10 dead and 60 injured. The bridge connecting Russia with annexed Crimea was attacked on October 8.

Data Several dozen people killed in recent attacks in Ukraine

Scores of Ukrainians lost their lives in alleged Russian attacks in recent weeks. On August 22, an attack on a train station in Ukraine's Chaplyne town killed 22 people and injured 50. Earlier in October, 13 were killed and 87 were injured in Zaporizhzhia in missile attacks. Last month, the UN said, as per its estimates, the war resulted in over 14,000 civilian casualties.