Russia: Putin's mobilization chief found dead under 'suspicious circumstances'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 16, 2022, 07:48 pm

Family and Friends of Roman Malyk rejected the suicide angle in the death.

The mobilization efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine received a major setback on Sunday. The officer in charge of the operation Lieutenant Colonel Roman Malyk (49) was found dead under "suspicious" circumstances, The Mirror reported. The body of the military commissar was found at his home in Primorsky region. Some reports said he died of suicide, a claim rejected by his family.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes at a time when Russia is running its military mobilization program in Ukraine and has inducted common people into the operation.

The operation received a backlash with many people--unwilling to join the war--leaving the country.

Notably, it was launched following Ukraine's successful counter-offensive action against Russia last month forcing its troops to vacate many territories.

Official Murder investigation started, suicide still a possibility: Police

Russian police, according to reports, have opened a murder investigation into Malyk's death but have not ruled out suicide. His death added a new twist to the fury over alleged "rule-breaking" mobilization efforts by authorities forcing recruitment of individuals with little to no training. The country has been witnessing rampant attacks on military mobilization facilities, where hostility over enlistment had been simmering.

Reaction Family rejected suicide angle

Meanwhile, family and friends of Malyk vehemently rejected the suicide angle in his death. They said he was a war veteran and described him as a "strong and courageous man" who was "not broken by the weight of severe military events and huge losses" in Chechnya. Malyk was in charge of recruiting in the Partizan district and its adjacent areas in the Primorsky region.

Details Enlistment officers forcing people to join army

According to The Mirror, teams of armed enlistment officers working with the police have forced men to join recruitment. They even reportedly robbed men in offices, on the street, and in subway trains in Russian cities. Putin announced the mobilization of Russia's military reserves last month. Following the announcements, a large number of Russians left the country while some staged demonstrations.

Information Recent death of another official

Recently, Russia faced a setback with the death of Nikolay Petrunin, a Russian oil entrepreneur due to some disease. His activities included building gas pipelines for Russia's large energy providers, and he served as deputy head of the Russian parliament's influential energy committee, Daily Star reported. He also had tight ties to Rosneft and Gazprom, both of which today supply energy to the West.