Ukraine joining NATO will guarantee World War 3: Russian official

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 13, 2022, 07:21 pm 3 min read

Ukraine said it has only 10% of what it needs for defense.

Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pushing for long — would certainly lead to World War III, Russia's Security Council deputy secretary Alexander Venediktov told TASS, the state news agency, on Thursday. This came after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) met on Wednesday to condemn Russia annexing Ukraine's territories following 'referendums'.

Context Why does this story matter?

Russia and Ukraine have been warring for seven months since the former invaded the latter's territory for what it calls 'liberation'.

Ukraine is insistent on joining NATO — an intergovernmental military force established by the Western powers.

The West had formed NATO essentially to 'defend' itself from the Eastern Bloc under the influence of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Information 143 out of 193 nations vote in favor, India abstains

The UNGA met late on Wednesday to table a resolution calling Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia illegal. Out of 193 member nations, 143 voted in favor of the resolution, while India and China along with three other countries abstained from voting. Last month, Russia vetoed a similar resolution in the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Twitter Post India on the side of peace: Ruchira Kamboj

Statement Firm on reaching a solution through dialogue and diplomacy: Kamboj

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pacifist remark to Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said this isn't an era of war. Explaining India's decision to abstain, she said India is firm on reaching a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy. She said India is on the side of peace and respects the UN Charter.

Strikes Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities for 4th consecutive day

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv using Iranian-made kamikaze drones on Thursday for the fourth consecutive day, reported AP. On Wednesday, Russian missiles rained down on several parts of Ukraine, including a crowded market in Avdiivka town of Donetsk region, which is on the frontline. The attack killed at least seven people and injured eight, said the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk.

Military aid Britain promises air defense missiles to Ukraine

Following Russian air strikes, queuing behind the long file of its allies, Britain on Wednesday pledged to donate air defense missiles to Ukraine which could shoot down cruise missiles, Earlier, France promised radar and air defense systems to Ukraine, while Canada promised to donate artillery rounds. Germany has donated one of the four promised IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine.