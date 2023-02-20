World

Australian PM to visit India; Indo-Pacific ties, China on agenda

Feb 20, 2023

Australian PM Anthony Albanese will be visiting India next month to discuss Indo-Pacific ties, China, other matters

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Norman Albanese is set to visit India for the first time since assuming office next month. The visit comes amid the changing global dynamics following the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 pandemic, PTI reported. He will likely hold talks with PM Narendra Modi to elevate Indo-Pacific ties in trade and investment, besides discussing the issue of China's growing military activities.

Why does this story matter?

Albanese's India visit will be significant in many ways since it will happen amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis and global economic meltdown. Australia seeks to take advantage of its visit under India's G20 Presidency.

His visit is expected to focus on trade and defense ties.

Notably, India and Australia are comprehensive strategic partners; they jointly conduct military drills and allow access to strategic sites, too.

Australian PM Albanese announced his India visit in tweet

Although there is no official announcement of the visit yet, Albanese mentioned his trip to India in a tweet after meeting External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday. "We discussed our strategic partnership, economic opportunities, and the people-to-people ties that enrich our nations," he tweeted. Reportedly, Jaishankar visited Australia last week make preparations for Albanese's India visit.

Here is what the Australian PM tweeted

It was wonderful to meet with @DrSJaishankar this morning ahead of my trip to India next month.



We discussed our strategic partnership, economic opportunities and the people-to-people ties that enrich our nations. pic.twitter.com/M2WqvE8UPc — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 18, 2023

China to top agenda of Modi-Albanese talks

Albanese and PM Modi will likely discuss Indo-Pacific cooperation in the context of China's expanding military strength in the region, PTI reported citing sources. It also stated that increasing trade, investment, and vital minerals would also top the agenda. Notably, the two nations have been collaborating closely in defense, security, and trade affairs for many years.

Albanese may watch India-Australia Test match with Modi in Ahmedabad

Albanese is slated to begin his India tour around March 8. He and PM Modi are also expected to fly to Gujarat to see India's fourth cricket Test match against Australia scheduled for March 9-13 in Ahmedabad. Moreover, PM Modi is also expected to visit Australia for the annual Quad summit later this year.

Indo-Australia defense cooperation

India and Australia became comprehensive strategic partners in 2020 after they inked a major agreement under the Mutual Logistical Support Agreement (MLSA) for mutual access to military sites for logistics support. To recall, four Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter planes and two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft took part in a 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia last year.

Trade ties between two countries

The trade ties between India and Australia have seen a massive improvement over the last few years, with the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) coming into force in December 2022. It was aimed at facilitating a significant expansion of two-way trade.