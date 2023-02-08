India

Louis Vuitton trends as Congress President wears it in Parliament

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 08, 2023, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Kharge was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf costing Rs. 56,332

Even politicians are giving away #OOTD goals! LoP Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, during a Parliament debate today on 'Motion of Thanks on President's address' garnered more attention for his appearance than his words. The reason? Well, the Congress President was spotted wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf, soon after which the global fashion label started trending on Twitter with netizens engaging in a meme-fest.

It all started when Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress chief

During the session today, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Kharge for wearing the Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament. He, in fact, took to Twitter to share a picture of the Congress President, comparing his "expensive" taste in fashion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sustainable, make-in-India style. He also stated that the PM's jacket is made with recycled PET bottles. Check out the tweet!

Taste Apna Apna , Message Apna Apna



PM @narendramodi sends a “green message” with his sustainable fashion - blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment



Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf 🧣 ((not making any judgment)) pic.twitter.com/RijtfCCsGq — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 8, 2023

The remark came after Kharge blamed Modi for Adani case

"The wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore. What magic happened that, in two years, assets worth Rs 12 lakh crores came? Is it due to favor of friendship?" said Kharge. Poonawalla's remark was a reaction to this.

Kharge's scarf costs approximately Rs. 56,332

The Louis Vuitton scarf that Kharge was seen wearing today in the Parliament session is believed to be worth Rs. 56,332 approximately, as listed on the brand's website. In no time, this became a topic of hilarity among netizens as they presented their views on his "fashionable" appearance. Take a look at what Twitter﻿ had to say about this.

A 'bhoomiputra' with a twist

Imagine wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf in parliament and then calling yourself a bhoomiputra 😭😭😭 why are Congressis so brain dead 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/zODgx6PFn0 — Bella (@runjhunmehrotra) February 8, 2023

Well, any publicity is good publicity!

"Louis Vuitton" is the luckiest brand for getting free positioning & publicity without spending a single rupee. @LouisVuitton, as a gesture, should send a complimentary hamper; one to Mahua & the other to MKharge, being their ardent brand ambassadors. pic.twitter.com/4agZcXyx6X — ProfMKay 🇮🇳🇨🇭🇸🇬 🇲🇨 (@ProfMKay) February 8, 2023

Free Burnol promotion too!

Kharge should distribute Burnol to all the cry babies who are crying at him wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf 🧣 pic.twitter.com/4u7bPqLeqs — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳 (@ChekrishnaCk) February 8, 2023