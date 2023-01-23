Politics

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to step down: Details here

Jan 23, 2023

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Monday said that he will step down from the position

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Monday announced that he would step down from the position soon. He added that he has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to be discharged of all political responsibilities. In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Koshiyari said he wished to spend the rest of his life indulged in reading, writing, and other leisurely activities.

Why does this story matter?

Former Uttarakhand CM Koshiyari has repeatedly found himself in the eye of a storm with his controversial remarks, the most recent one about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being an icon of the "olden days."

Although opposition parties in Maharashtra have called for his removal accusing him of biased treatment, leaders from the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance have also echoed similar concerns recently.

Great honor to serve Maharashtra: Koshiyari

In the statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Koshiyari said, "It was an absolute honor and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra—the land of saints, social reformers, and valiant fighters." He added that he would never forget the love and affection he received from the people of Maharashtra over the last three years.