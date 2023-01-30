Politics

Congress's Jairam Ramesh reacts to S Jaishankar's 'China 1962' remark

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 30, 2023, 04:30 pm 4 min read

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh responded to S Jaishankar's recent remarks on the incursions in Ladakh from China

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh responded to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent remarks on the incursions in Ladakh from China. Ramesh on Monday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of not accepting the truth and said that since May 2020, the Centre's favored approach to deal with the Chinese incursions has been "DDLJ -- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify."

Why does this story matter?

The Congress statement follows S Jaishankar's statement on Saturday, in which the minister claimed that India lost territory to China under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, not Modi.

Since March 2020, China and India have clashed along eastern Ladakh over border disputes.

Most recently, on December 9 of last year, Chinese and Indian forces engaged in combat close to the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

India lost 26 of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh: Ramesh

Ramesh, while citing the 1962 Indo-China war, said that what happened in 2020 was different. "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent remarks attacking the Congress party are simply the latest attempt to divert attention from the Modi government's failed China policy, the most recent revelation being that since May 2020 India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh," said Ramesh.

Ramesh urges government to be more truthful

The senior Congress leader further said that the Modi government should've been truthful and taken the Opposition into confidence by debating the China crisis in Parliament and discussing the issue in parliamentary standing committees. "At a very minimum, it should have held detailed briefings for leaders of major political parties," Ramesh added in the statement released by the party.

Spend more time getting Chinese troops out of India: Ramesh

Ramesh also added that the EAM and the Centre government should spend more time trying to get Chinese troops out of Demchok and Depsang and less time blaming the Opposition.

Can't compare 1962 to 2020: Ramesh

The 68-year-old further remarked that comparing 1962, when India went to war to defend its territory against China, to 2020 is incorrect because India has acquiesced to Chinese aggression with denials followed by 'disengagements' in which the country lost access to thousands of kilometers of its territory. He criticized Jaishankar for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the Chinese ambassador back in 2017.

Ramesh highlights Jaishankar's cheap shot at Gandhi

"EAM Jaishankar's implied cheap shot at Shri Rahul Gandhi for meeting the Chinese ambassador in 2017 is ironic to say the least coming from someone who as ambassador to the US during the Obama administration presumably met with leading Republicans," he further said.

Post of Ramesh's reply to EAM's comments

Here is my response to the most recent statements of the External Affairs Minister who is playing a starring role in Modi Sarkar's version of DDLJ. pic.twitter.com/UMpevHZ5vk — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 30, 2023

Jaishankar's controversial remark on China in 1962

On Saturday, the EAM stated: "Sometimes, they talk about some land, which was taken by China in 1962. But they will not tell you the truth. They will give you the impression that this thing happened yesterday." Jaishankar also claimed that China is the only neighbor of India that is a global power and might turn into a superpower in the coming future.

India reportedly lost access to 26 patrolling points in Ladakh

According to The Hindu, a senior police official in Ladakh claimed that India reportedly lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in the eastern part of the Union Territory. Due to this major development, Indian security forces can no longer patrol these parts. The report follows India's ongoing standoff with China at numerous flashpoints along the LAC.

Crucial military talks between India-China held last month

On the back of a major conflict between the Indian Army and PLA soldiers in the Tawang sector in December, both nations tried to address the issue during top-level military talks. The 17th round of discussions took place on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo border. Both sides reportedly voiced their perspectives on resolving LAC concerns in the eastern Ladakh area at the discussions.