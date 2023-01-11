Delhi

Delhi government hikes auto, taxi fares; check new rates here

Delhi government hikes auto, taxi fares; check new rates here

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 11, 2023, 06:14 pm 2 min read

Auto, taxi fares hiked by the Delhi government

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday announced a hike in auto and taxi fares across Delhi. The minimum fare for autos has been increased by Rs. 5. The meter will now be Rs. 30 instead of Rs. 25 and after that, the fare per km will be Rs. 11 instead of Rs. 9.5.

Per-kilometer fare for AC cabs hiked to Rs. 20

For non-AC taxis in Delhi, the per-kilometer fare has been hiked to Rs. 17 from Rs. 14. Notably, this charge will be levied after a minimum fare of Rs. 40 in the national capital. While for AC cabs, the per-kilometer fare has been hiked to Rs. 20 from the existing Rs. 16 for Delhiites.

25% night charge remains unchanged in Delhi

The 25% night charge will remain unchanged, while the current Rs. 30 waiting charge has been hiked by Rs. 1 per minute after 15 minutes stay. Furthermore, the extra luggage fare has been increased to Rs. 15 from Rs. 10.

Details of the new fares for commuters in Delhi

Passengers will now have to pay Rs 17 per kilometre for non-AC taxis after a minimum fare of Rs 40. Earlier this fee was Rs 14 per kilometre. While the AC taxi fare has been increased from Rs 16 per km to Rs 20 per km. — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Record increase in CNG prices

The government's Transport Department has revised the fare on the suggestions of the Fare Fixation Committee following an increase in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi. Since March 7, CNG prices in the capital have increased by a record Rs. 22.60 per kg. CNG now costs Rs. 78.61 per kg in Delhi.

Committee reviewed key factors affecting taxi, autorickshaw drivers' earnings

In May last year, a committee of 13 members was created to analyze and recommend the fare in the wake of the increasing CNG rate, maintenance and cost of taxis and autorickshaws, and numerous other key factors that affect the net earnings of taxi and autorickshaw drivers. The last revision in taxi fares, including the economy, premium, and black-and-yellow cabs, happened back in 2013.

Delhi has Nearly 10,000 taxis, 95,000 autos: Report

According to different auto and taxi unions, the national capital has approximately 10,000 taxis (back-and-yellow) and 95,000 autos. The fare revision is based on the recommendation of the auto fare revision committee set up by the Delhi government and approved by CM Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet. Notably, the revision for autorickshaw fares in Delhi last happened in 2020.