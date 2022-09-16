Politics

Ex-bureaucrats write to Election Commission, seek de-recognition of AAP

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 16, 2022, 01:36 pm 2 min read

The letter was sent by nearly 56 ex-officials to ECI citing a violation of election rules by AAP.

More trouble seems to be brewing for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following its entry into Gujarat politics. A group of retired officials on Thursday petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and to commence steps to revoke the AAP's recognition, ANI reported. They accused the party of violating the code of conduct in Gujarat.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gujarat state Assembly elections are slated for December this year. Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to Gujarat for poll campaigning.

Recently, Gujarat AAP General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya was allegedly attacked and grievously hurt.

The AAP and the BJP have locked horns over the Delhi liquor policy with the former accusing the BJP-ruled Centre of misusing government investigation agencies for slandering its image.

Letter At least 56 ex-officials write to ECI against AAP

In a letter to the ECI on Thursday, 56 retired officials demanded that Kejriwal be punished for allegedly pressuring government employees to work for his party on September 3, according to ANI. The letter, which demanded de-recognition of the AAP and alleged that Kejriwal's remarks breached election rules, was signed by former IAS, IFS, and personnel of other services.

Comments Letter cited violation of election rules by Kejriwal

"Whatever Kejriwal spoke in Rajkot during a press conference was wrong. We believe in Constitution and got disturbed. Such an unbalanced and controversial statement from a CM of a state (is not expected)," former Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary, M Madan Gopal told ANI. He said that the letter cited a violation of Section 1A of the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order by AAP.

Reaction 'Take strict action before it becomes a trend'

"Those officers who firmly believe in the rule of the law and provisions of the Constitution of India, we appealed to the Election Commission against the violation of rules by political parties," said Gopal. "Election Commission should give notice and take strict actions against these political parties before it becomes a trend," he added.

AAP campaign Kejriwal's Gujarat visit to woo voters

Earlier this month, the AAP Convenor visited Gujarat to woo voters along with BJP workers. During a press conference in Rajkot, Kejriwal said BJP workers should not quit the party, but rather continue getting paid by them and work as an insider for AAP. He also promised farm loan waivers and perks to transport workers.