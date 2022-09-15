Politics

Will join Nitish if he provides 10 lakh jobs, says PK

Old 'allies' PK and Nitish Kumar chaired a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, the duo confirmed.

After politically attacking Nitish Kumar for weeks, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said that he will only align with the Bihar Chief Minister if the latter provides 10 lakh jobs in a year. The duo, who had paired up for Bihar polls in 2018, had been exchanging allegations with each other for last few weeks but finally held a closed-door meeting on Tuesday. Here's more.

Kishor had joined the Janata Dal (United) in 2018 but was pushed out of the party a few months later.

PK launched his campaign 'Jan Suraaj' earlier this year and vowed to conduct a 3,000 km long padayatra in Bihar.

Kumar broke his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August and is attempting to strengthen the opposition for 2024 general elections.

Responding to speculations about an alliance, Kishor reportedly said that he will only do so if JD(U) provides 10 lakh jobs a year in Bihar. Kishor also confirmed that he met Kumar on Tuesday. Notably, the strategist then tweeted out a poem that read, "I can find victory with your help, but what face shall I show to the humanity to come?"

Twitter Post Take a look at PK's 'mysterious' tweet

तेरी सहायता से जय तो मैं अनायास पा जाऊंगा,⁰आनेवाली मानवता को, लेकिन, क्या मुख दिखलाऊंगा?



…दिनकर — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) September 15, 2022

The poem by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar is based on a dialogue between Karna and Ashwasena (a snake) in the Mahabharata and is spoken during the former's battle with Arjuna. Ashwasena is in Karna's quiver when he claims that he can kill Arjuna. Karna then responds, if I win with your help, what face will I show to humanity? The poem has triggered further speculation.

PK's tweet made many wonder about the "snake" in this political puzzle. Meanwhile, confirming the meeting on his end, Kumar said, "It was a normal meeting... He was brought along by Pavan Varma who had met me a couple of days earlier too." According to India Today, the CM said that they share an "old relationship" and do not harbor any bitter feelings.