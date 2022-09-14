Politics

Vacate government accommodation within six weeks: HC directs Subramanian Swamy

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 14, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

The government was allotted to Subramaniam Swamy in 2016 for five years.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy to vacate his government accommodation in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, PTI reported. The Court has given a six-week deadline to the BJP leader to hand over the possession of the official bungalow to the estate officer.

Directions What did the court say?

According to Justice Yashwant Varma, the allocation was made unambiguously for five years and has since expired. He stated that no evidence was shown to it that would dictate or necessitate the allocation of government housing to Swamy, who is under 'Z' category security. However, the court has instructed the authorities to ensure that the BJP leader is well protected.

Petition Swamy's plea before the court

Swamy, who was a Rajya Sabha member till April 24, had addressed the court, demanding that the duration for government accommodation be extended in light of the security preparations that must be implemented for Z category protectees, as per The Indian Express report. His counsel informed the court that he was not before it to continue living in that accommodation, the report said.

Argument BJP leader's counsel invoked 'Z-security' concerns

The BJP leader was represented by senior advocate Jayant Mehta, who argued that the residence was given to him as a Rajya Sabha member in January 2016 for security reasons for a term of five years after paying a licensing fee. He claimed that Swamy was not behind on any payments and that he is still a Z category protectee.

Response Swamy's security not reduced: Centre

Meanwhile, the Centre, through Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, submitted that Swamy's Z category security cover had not been decreased, but that his request for a government lodging was granted in 2016. The court was told that he was provided residence for five years and that it was not transferred to the Rajya Sabha pool when he became an MP.

Quote 'Z-security has nothing to do with accommodation'

"Z category security has nothing to do with the accommodation being mandatory. The Z Category Security can be provided in his accommodation. He has a palatial house in Nizamuddin East," Jain submitted his application, claiming a directive by Ministry of Home Affairs.