Pakistan minister Shazia Marri threatens India with 'nuclear war'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 18, 2022, 11:18 am 2 min read

Shazia Marri's comments came in support of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan minister Shazia Marri on Saturday threatened India with "nuclear war," a day after India slammed Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his derogatory remarks about PM Narendra Modi after the former referred to him as the "butcher of Gujarat." Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Marri stated that Pakistan possesses an atomic bomb and knows how to respond.

Why does this story matter?

Marri's remarks added to the controversy sparked by Zardari's remarks about PM Modi at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in response to Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's comments that Pakistan has no authority to "sermonize" on the Kashmir issue because it sheltered Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister had highlighted the Kashmir issue before the UN assembly the day before.

What exactly did Pak Minister say?

"India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises," ANI quoted Marri as saying at a press conference in support of Zardari. On Friday, India rebuked Zardari for making harsh statements against Modi before the UNSC, terming them a "new low" for Pakistan.

Watch: Pakistan Minister Shazia Marri speaking at a presser

How did controversy begin?

After Pakistan mentioned Kashmir before the UNSC on Thursday, Jaishankar said Pakistan lacked the qualifications to cast aspersions on India. He also dubbed Pakistan the "epicenter of terrorism" in a stinging rebuke. Later, Zardari replied by mocking Modi. "Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India," he said while reacting to Jaishankar.

BJP held protests against Zardari's remarks

Meanwhile, Zardari's remarks about PM Modi triggered outrage in India. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the remarks as 'highly shameful and derogatory' and held nationwide protests on Saturday. The party organized protests across all the state capitals and burnt the effigies of Zardari.