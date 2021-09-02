Jaishankar to visit Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark in four-day tour

Reports said the agenda of Jaishankar's visit will also include the Afghanistan crisis.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit three central European countries, Croatia, Denmark, Slovenia, in a four-day tour from September 2-5. The tour aims at reviewing bilateral relationships with these countries, and strengthening multifaceted relationships with the EU, the Ministry of External Affairs said. While the main focus will be on widening ties, reports said the agenda will also include the Afghanistan crisis.

Slovenia

Jaishankar to attend informal meeting of EU states' foreign ministers

Slovenia has reportedly invited Jaishankar to attend an informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of European Union states on September 3. The meeting will focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar will attend the annual Bled Strategic Forum being held in Slovenia. He will also participate in the panel discussion on "Partnership for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific."

India very interesting and welcome partner for cooperation: Slovenia

During his visit, Jaishankar will also meet Slovenia's Foreign Minister Dr. Anze Logar, who had earlier stressed strong ties with India. "India is a very interesting and very welcome partner for cooperation...see many common positions that we can take together," Logar had said.

Croatia

Jaishankar to seek further ties with Croatia

From Slovenia, Jaishankar will visit Croatia where he will hold bilateral talks with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman, and call on the Croatian leadership. Reportedly, he will seek to further ties with the country that shares an economic relation with India since the non-alignment movement. Croatia can become India's gateway to the south-east European markets using its major ports of Rijeka and Ploce.

Denmark

Denmark visit aims to review Green Strategic Partnership

Jaishankar will visit Denmark from September 4-5. During his visit, he will co-chair the 4th round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. The JCM will review the bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, which aims at strengthening cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change, and science and technology.