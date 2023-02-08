Politics

"Ecosystem was jubilant": PM Modi takes dig at RaGa's speech

"Ecosystem was jubilant": PM Modi takes dig at RaGa's speech

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 08, 2023, 05:01 pm 1 min read

PM Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and the allegations leveled against him by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and the allegations leveled against him by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Hailing President Droupadi Murmu, he called her parliamentary address visionary that guided crores of Indians. Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi's Tuesday speech, he said it made the entire "ecosystem" and its supporters ecstatic.

Why does this story matter?

Gandhi in his speech launched an all-out attack on PM Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani, underlining that the latter's net worth jumped from $8 billion to $140 billion after Modi assumed power.

He questioned their relationship, accusing Modi of favoring Adani by manipulating rules, facilitating him to monopolize several business sectors.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier said Murmu's speech didn't mention the real issues.