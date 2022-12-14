Politics

Rajasthan: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 14, 2022, 12:13 pm 3 min read

Raghuram Rajan has been an open critic of BJP-led government over many economic policies

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan joined the Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) led by Rahul Gandhi, which is now traveling across Rajasthan. Rajan joined the yatra for a short while today as it resumed from Bhadoti village of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. Notably, many politicians and celebrities joined Gandhi on BJY, which began on September 7, 2022, at Kanyakumari.

Why does this story matter?

Rajan's participation comes at a time when the Opposition criticized the central government over economic issues in the parliament.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is billed to be the longest political march organized by any party in India's history.

It's also a novel move by Congress to rejuvenate its foothold amid many poll setbacks.

The party's 3,570-km yatra is expected to give it a much-needed boost.

Rajan's participation caught the eyeballs

A leading economist of the country, Rajan has been critical of the Modi government on several occasions and was even accused of putting roadblocks on different economic policies of the Centre. BJP calls him the 'blue-eyed boy' of the Opposition for his continued criticism of the government. His presence at BJY may start rumor mills of him joining Congress ahead of 2024 General elections.

Controversy around Bharat Jodo Yatra

Before Rajan, several controversial personalities also joined Gandhi in his march, including activist and politician Yogendra Yadav and Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar. While Yadav released a video praising the march, Patkar's participation had given BJP ammunition to attack Congress ahead of the Gujarat elections. Patkar is heading the campaign against Gujarat's Sardar Sarovar Project.

Watch: Video of Raghuram Rajan at BJY

Former Governor of RBI, Dr. Raghuram Rajan joined Rahul Gandhi in today’s #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/BQax4O0KSF — Darshnii Reddy ✋🏻 (@angrybirddtweet) December 14, 2022

Other prominent personalities who walked with Gandhi

Earlier, many politicians, activists, and celebrations joined Gandhi in his journey. Veteran filmmaker Amol Palekar and his wife, writer Sandhya Gokhale, walked with Gandhi in Maharashtra. Several other celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, Riya Sen, Pooja Bhatt, and Rashami Desai also participated. Congress had invited over 150 activists including Aruna Rai, Medha Patkar, PV Rajagopal, Devenura Mahadev, Ali Anwar, Dr. Sunilam, Bezwada Wilson.

Who is Raghuram Rajan?

Rajan was born on February 3, 1963, in Bhopal. Son of an IPS officer, he grew up to become an economist and held several top posts, including head economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He was appointed Governor of the RBI in 2013. Rajan was instrumental in guiding the country through a number of financial crises, notably the 2008 economic crisis.

Yatra will cover 500 km in Rajasthan till December 21

Before entering Rajasthan, the yatra, which began on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, traveled through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. It has just entered Rajasthan and will travel around 500 kilometers in 17 days before crossing into Haryana on December 21.