Mohua Moitra rips into Centre over economy, ED raids, elections

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Dec 13, 2022, 09:49 pm 3 min read

TMC MP Mahua Moitra was addressing the Parliament during a debate over demands for additional grants for 2022-23

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra ripped into the Centre over a range of issues—including its claims of economic development—on Tuesday. She claimed the government provides people with false optimism during every Union Budget presentation that every citizen has access to basic necessities like gas cylinders, housing, and electricity. Moitra's statements came during a Lok Sabha debate on demands for supplementary grants in 2022-23.

Why does this story matter?

The Parliament's winter session started on a noisy note recently, with the Opposition cornering the government on a range of issues, including inflation and the economic slowdown.

Moreover, the session was delayed by over a month due to the two-phased Gujarat Assembly polls.

Besides Moitra's attack, the government on Tuesday was also cornered in Parliament by Opposition leaders over the recent India-China LAC face-off.

Moitra on poor growth in industrial output

Citing the latest National Statistical Office (NSO) data, Moitra said India's industrial output declined 4% in October to a 26-month low, while the manufacturing sector—the biggest jobs creator—contracted 5.6% the same month. "Seventeen of the industry sectors that make up the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) have recorded negative growth rates. Forex reserves have fallen by $72 billion in under a year," she added.

'Statistics tell who the real Pappu is'

"This government and the ruling party coined the term Pappu. You use it to denigrate and signify extreme incompetence. But the statistics tell us who the actual Pappu is," Moitra said, cornering PM Narendra Modi-led government on various economic issues.

Centre promoting 'falsehoods' about growth: Moitra

Moitra accused the Centre of promoting "falsehoods" about India's growth during the debate on supplementary funds for 2022-23. Questioning why the government required additional funds, she said they would amount to an additional expenditure of Rs. 4.36 lakh crore, raising the fiscal deficit above the target mentioned in the Union Budget. She urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to stop the economy from going downhill.

TMC MP on Sitharaman's statements

Reportedly, Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that India receives 50% of Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows into emerging markets. Terming it "wonderful," Moitra, however, pointed out that in contrast, the Centre last week told the Parliament nearly two lakh persons renounced Indian citizenship this year (until October). "Is this sign of a healthy economic environment or a healthy tax environment?" she asked.

Moitra on ED raids on business people, high-net-worth individuals

Talking about the rise in the investigations opened by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the decline in convictions, Moitra claimed many high-net-worth individuals in India are ready to pay high amounts to acquire citizenship in other countries. "There is an atmosphere of terror...with the sword of the Enforcement Directorate hanging over businessmen and high net-worth individuals," she said, terming them the agency's "soft targets."

On BJP losing in two of three recent elections

Moitra also talked about the recently concluded elections in three states—Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and civic body elections in Delhi—and how the BJP could win only the Gujarat polls. She also mocked BJP leader JP Nadda, saying the saffron party's national president could not even "hold on to his home state" of Himachal Pradesh. "Who is the Pappu now?" she asked.