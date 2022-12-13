Politics

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funds from China, alleges Amit Shah

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 13, 2022, 07:33 pm 2 min read

RGF is a social organization named after former PM Rajiv Gandhi and chaired by his wife and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday the Congress for demanding a discussion in Parliament on the recent India-China border clash in Arunachal Pradesh. He said this was a ploy by the grand old party to avoid questions on the cancellation of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) license. Shah alleged the Foundation earlier received Rs. 1.35cr from the Chinese Embassy.

Why does this story matter?

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Both countries have engaged in a border row since March 2020 as they have varied perceptions of the LAC, leading to frequent friction.

The Opposition questioned the Centre's "silence" over the issue and called for a discussion on the matter in Parliament.

Congress anxious over slated question: Shah

Shah told reporters outside the Parliament on Tuesday that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) got funds from China and fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, due to which its registration was canceled as it violated FCRA rules. He blamed Congress for disrupting Question Hour and said after looking at the fifth question on Question Hour's list, he understood the reason for the anxiety of Congress.

Congress disrupted invaluable Question Hour: Shah

कांग्रेस जवाब दे कि वर्ष 2005-07 के बीच राजीव गाँधी फाउंडेशन ने चीनी दूतावास से जो 1 करोड़ 35 लाख रुपये प्राप्त किये उनसे क्या किया?



कांग्रेस देश को बताये कि राजीव गाँधी चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट ने जाकिर नाइक की संस्था से बिना अनुमति के FCRA खाते में जुलाई 2011 को 50 लाख रुपये क्यों लिए? pic.twitter.com/HulVovrdij — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2022

Shah demands answers from Congress over funds received

Shah demanded answers from Congress regarding the Rs. 1.35 crore received by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-07 and Rs. 50 lakh obtained by Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust from Naik's organization in July 2011 without permission. He further claimed India's permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was also sacrificed because of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's love for China.

No one can capture even inch of India's land: Shah

Moreover, Shah said until the BJP and PM Narendra Modi are in power, no one could capture even an inch of India's land. Meanwhile, addressing the Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Indian Army in Tawang foiled China's plot to "unilaterally change the status quo" and make a land grab, adding the issue was also raised with China through diplomatic channels.