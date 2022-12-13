World

LAC situation 'stable,' says China days after face-off with India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 13, 2022, 05:15 pm 3 min read

Beijing is reportedly pushing India to implement some of the signed agreements

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said the situation was "stable" on its border with India days after a clash between the militaries of both countries near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. This came even as the Opposition cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the issue, after which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed both houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

Why does this story matter?

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the LAC in Arunachal's Tawang Sector on Friday.

Both countries have been engaged in a border row since March 2020 and have varied perceptions of the LAC, leading to frequent friction.

The Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 was reportedly the deadliest in 46 years and resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and five Chinese soldiers.

What did Chinese Foreign Ministry say?

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday told the media, "As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall," as per AFP. "Both sides have throughout maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels, it is hoped that the Indian side will advance in the same direction as China," he added.

Beijing pushes India to implement signed agreements

Although China's defense ministry is yet to respond to the reported fresh skirmish with India at the LAC, Beijing has urged New Delhi to implement the signed agreements signed by both sides, per AFP. India should "strictly abide by the spirit of the agreements and accords signed by both sides, together uphold the peace and tranquility of the China-India border region," Wenbin said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in Parliament

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Singh on Tuesday addressed the Parliament over the LAC clash. He stated the Indian Army in Tawang foiled China's plot to "unilaterally change the status quo" and make a land grab, adding that the issue was also raised with China through diplomatic channels. Singh's statements came amid demands in both houses by Opposition leaders for a discussion on the matter.

Watch Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in Rajya Sabha

My Statement in Rajya Sabha

Official statement by India Army over LAC face-off

The Army's official statement on Monday said, "PLA (Chinese People's Liberation Army) troops contacted the LAC in Tawang...which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides (sic). Both sides disengaged immediately, and six Indian soldiers were shifted to Guwahati for treatment, while about 12 Chinese personnel were reportedly injured.