India

Defence Ministry is world's biggest employer with 2.92 million people

Defence Ministry is world's biggest employer with 2.92 million people

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 29, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

India also ranked at number three in the defense budget spending after the US and China

India's Ministry of Defence is the biggest employer in the world with nearly 2.92 million employees working in various positions, according to report published on Statista. The US Department of Defense, which employs 2.91 million people, comes second with China's People's Liberation Army at the third spot, according to a Statista infographic on employers with the greatest workforces globally in 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

The data comes at a time when the Defense Ministry is recruiting personnel under the contentious Agnipath Scheme.

Although the new policy sparked demonstrations across the country, it cleared the door for enormous recruitment in the Indian defense forces, which had been stalled for over two years.

Notably, India's new defense budget of Rs. 5.25 lakh was just declared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Details What exactly did report say?

"At the top of the ranking for the world's largest employers is India's Ministry of Defence. Combining active service personnel, reservists, and civilian staff, the total headcount comes to 2.92 million - a touch ahead of the United States equivalent, the Department of Defense," the report said. Germany-based company Statista offers information and statistics on a range of global concerns.

China China's PLA employs 2.5 million military personnel

According to Statista, China's PLA, which excludes civilian jobs, employs about 2.5 million people. It said the Central Military Commission, which is the Chinese counterpart of the U.S. Department of Defense, may have as many as 6.8 million people. However, the number was not credible enough to be included in this list.

Data Employers other than government sector

Walmart is the biggest private company to employ the highest number of people in the world, said the report. "No company in the world has more employees than Walmart. The latest information from the US retail giant put the figure at a massive 2.3 million," it said. "Not even the behemoth that is Amazon comes close, despite being in second place."

Budget Defense spending of various countries

Per reports, total global military spending was $2113 billion in 2021. The five greatest spenders in 2021, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), were the US, China, India, the UK, and Russia, accounting for 62% of total expenditure. In 2021, the United States spend $801 billion on defense, while China spend $293 billion and India will spend $76.6 billion.