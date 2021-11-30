Parliament: Suspension of MPs won't be revoked, says Venkaiah Naidu

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 30, 2021, 12:54 pm

Opposition leaders staged a walkout over the suspension of 12 MPs.

The controversial suspension of a dozen Members of Parliament will not be withdrawn, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday. Leaders of the Opposition have been calling for the suspension to be lifted. On Monday, 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were barred for the rest of the Winter Session for alleged "unruly" behavior during the previous Parliament session. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The suspended MPs would not be able to attend the remainder of the ongoing session which will conclude on December 23. However, the suspension is controversial as Opposition alleges members cannot be suspended for actions during a previous session. Rule 256, under which the MPs were suspended, says members can be suspended "for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session."

Details

Naidu said MPs expressed 'no remorse'

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had appealed to Naidu to revoke the suspension which he termed a "gross violation of rules of procedure." However, the Rajya Sabha chairman said the suspension would stand. "Suspended MPs have not expressed remorse. I am not considering the appeal of Leader of Opposition (Kharge). Suspension will not be revoked," Naidu said.

Information

Opposition leaders walk out of RS

Thereafter, Opposition leaders from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, Left, and other parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha in protest over the suspension. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned until 2 pm.

Statement

Minister said suspended MPs should apologize

On the other hand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was forced to suspend the MPs for "misbehavior." But it would consider revoking the suspension if they apologized, he added. "If these 12 MPs apologize to the Speaker and the House for their misbehavior, the government is ready to consider their proposal positively with an open heart."

Effect

Voting numbers favor BJP after suspension

On Monday, the first day of the Winter Session, 12 MPs were suspended for creating a ruckus during the Monsoon Session. They include Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool Congress's Dola Sen. Opposition leaders have pointed out that after the suspension, the voting numbers have shifted in favor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. This will allow easier passage of bills through Rajya Sabha.