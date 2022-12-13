Politics

LAC clash: Opposition corners Centre, to raise issue in Parliament

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 13, 2022

The Indian Army said that after the incident, its Commander held a Flag Meeting with his Chinese counterpart to restore peace and tranquility

After questioning the Centre's "silence"—prompted by the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh last week—the Opposition is set to raise the issue in Parliament on Tuesday, which could see a heated sitting. The recent clash on Friday broke out for the first time since 2020, which was followed by multiple rounds of border talks.

Why does this story matter?

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the LAC in the Tawang Sector on Friday.

Both countries have been engaged in a border row since March 2020 as they have varied perceptions of the LAC, leading to frequent friction.

The Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 was the deadliest in 46 years and resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and five Chinese soldiers.

Government silent to protect its political image: Congress

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a discussion regarding the LAC clash in Parliament. In a tweet, he said the Opposition would not like to politicize the matter, but the Modi government should be transparent about "Chinese transgressions" near the LAC since April 2020. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that the government is silent over the matter to "protect its political image."

Take nation into confidence: Kharge to government

..about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020. Govt needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament.



We are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers.

2/2 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 12, 2022

Will submit notice for adjournment motion: Owaisi

Lok Sabha MP and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he has submitted a notice for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over the matter. He accused the government of keeping the country "in the dark for days" and asked why Parliament wasn't informed despite it being in session. He blamed the "weak political leadership" under PM Narendra Modi for this humiliation.

Both sides quickly disengaged: Army

The official Indian Army statement said, "PLA (Chinese People's Liberation Army) troops contacted the LAC in Tawang...which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides (sic)." Both sides disengaged immediately, and later six Indian soldiers were shifted to Guwahati for treatment, while about 12 Chinese personnel were reportedly wounded.