Karnataka: BJP government unveils Savarkar's portrait in Assembly; Opposition protests

Dec 19, 2022

Opposition parties have demanded to install portrait of other leaders

The BJP-led Karnataka government on Monday triggered controversy as it installed a portrait of Hindutva idealogue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar inside the State Assembly. The Opposition, led by the Congress, protested against the state government's move on the first day of the winter session. Holding images of Jawaharlal Nehru, Opposition leaders questioned the government's decision to put up a contentious person's image in the legislature.

Why does this story matter?

Savarkar has been a contentious figure for most of India's history and especially in the period of modern politics.

He was lodged in an Andaman jail until 1924, where he allegedly also wrote mercy petitions to the British.

He has also received criticism for not participating in the Indian freedom struggle and has even been accused of plotting Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

How did the Opposition react?

Congress MLA DK Shivakumar told ANI the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn't want Assembly sessions to take place. The BJP installed Savarkar's portrait to disrupt the sessions as it knew the Opposition was going to raise the corruption issue, Shivakumar alleged. "They don't have any development agenda," he asserted. Savarkar's portrait is the latest point of contention between the BJP and the Opposition.

Opposition demanded installation of portraits of other leaders

Belagavi | VD Savarkar's portrait unveiled in Karnataka Assembly hall. Congress MLAs have staged a protest with LoP Siddaramaiah writing to Speaker to install portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many others. pic.twitter.com/Esgdl8bdgP — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

Textbook controversy around Savarkar in August

This is the latest in a series of controversies over Savarkar in Karnataka months ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. In August, a massive outrage was triggered after the state textbook revision committee reportedly inserted a controversial paragraph about Savarkar in the Class 8 history textbook. It said Savarkar flew on the wings of a bulbul bird to visit India from an Andaman jail.

Winter session expected to be stormy

The Karnataka government, which is led by CM Basavaraj Bommai, will have its final winter session before the state elections next year. Reports said the border issue between Karnataka and Maharashtra is likely to take center stage during the 10-day session. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has targeted the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra over various issues, especially border disputes.