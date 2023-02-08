Politics

Adani-Hindenburg row: BJP MP seeks moving privilege motion against Gandhi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 08, 2023, 12:18 pm 3 min read

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Congress's Rahul Gandhi for his speech against Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Congress's Rahul Gandhi. In his letter, Dubey said that Gandhi's speech on Tuesday in the Parliament, where he made specific allegations regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his connection with industrialist Gautam Adani, was "misleading the House."

Why does this story matter?

Highlighting billionaire Gautam Adani's staggering rise in the past eight years under PM Modi's regime, the Congress MP on Tuesday questioned the relationship between the two during his address in Lok Sabha.

Ever since the Hindenburg report that accused Adani Group of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme" surfaced, the Opposition has been attempting to corner the Centre in the ongoing Budget Session.

Statements from Gandhi are misleading, derogatory, and incriminatory: Dubey

In his letter, the BJP MP reportedly wrote: "These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha﻿." "Rahul Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence, has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements," he added.

Take immediate action against Gandhi for contempt of House: Dubey

Furthermore, Dubey also alleged that Gandhi's statement misled the House by making allegations against Modi without any documentary evidence. "This conduct is in clear violation of the privileges of the House besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," ANI quoted the letter.

What's Adani's relationship with Modi? Asked Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

On Tuesday, the former Congress president attacked the Modi government amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row and claimed "rules were changed" in some sectors in favor of Adani Group. Gandhi alleged that the relationship with Adani started years ago, when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and pointed out the businessman's rise to the second spot in the globally rich list since 2014.

Adani's net worth went from $8 billion to $140 billion

The Congress leader also questioned how Adani's net worth went from $8 billion in 2014 to $140 billion in 2022 and how much money the BJP received from Adani in the past two decades. "How many times Adaniji reached you after you landed in a foreign country? How many times Adaniji bagged a contract in a foreign country after your visit there?" questioned Gandhi.