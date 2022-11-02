Entertainment

Pooja Bhatt first Bollywood celebrity to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 02, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Pooja Bhatt walked with Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walked along with Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra, thereby becoming the first major Bollywood celebrity to openly support the march. Notably, the Indian National Congress (INC) MP launched the 150-day-long political march in September in a bid to establish the party as the main opposition party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Context Why does this story matter?

Billed to be the longest political march organized by any party in India's history, Bharat Jodo Yatra is a novel political move by Congress, a party struggling to find its footing in recent years.

Marred by controversy over many senior leaders quitting the party in the last few months, the grand old party's 3,570-km yatra is expected to give it a much-needed boost.

Update 'Courage first step to creating change,' wrote Bharat Jodo handle

The official social media handles of the Bharat Jodo campaign shared several images of the Sadak actor on Wednesday morning. She was seen interacting with people alongside Rahul Gandhi. Extending a "warm welcome" to her, the post said, "Courage is the first step to creating change." According to reports, the 56th day of the yatra resumed from Hyderabad in Telangana on Wednesday morning.

Twitter Post Check out pictures from Bhatt's visit

Career Bhatt ruled Bollywood in the 1990s

Known for not reserving her opinions, Bhatt was seen engaging in dialogue with Gandhi, other leaders, and the people. This is striking for Bollywood celebrities usually stay neutral on political issues. Debuting at only 17 with Daddy, Bhatt is known for films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Zakhm, Tamanna, and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. Later, she ventured into direction and production.

Information Congress leaders will be marching from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

To note, Gandhi has already completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana leg of the yatra was kickstarted last week. After passing through 12 states, the march led by Gandhi and 118 members is scheduled to end in Kashmir. Earlier, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had joined the march in Karnataka's Mandya.