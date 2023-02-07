Politics

What's Adani's relation with PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in his address in Lok Sabha questioned Gautam Adani's meteoric rise over the last eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule

Underlining billionaire Gautam Adani's meteoric rise over the last eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in his address in Lok Sabha, questioned the relationship between the two. He alleged that the government bent rules, including India's foreign policy, to facilitate Adani's entry into different sectors. He also targeted the Centre's Agnipath scheme, which sanctioned ad hoc military recruitment.

The Budget Session is underway in Parliament and the Opposition is trying to corner the government over the recent allegations on Adani's conglomerate of unprecedented fraud and stock manipulation.

Along with Adani Group, the share prices of government-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI), the corpora of public savings that have a stake in Adani's conglomerate, have also plunged significantly.