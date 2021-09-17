Navi Mumbai airport work should be completed by 2024: Pawar

Pawar said that the group developing the airport at Panvel is financially sound

The construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), which is now under the management of the Adani group, should be completed by 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said. Pawar said that the group developing the airport at Panvel is financially sound. "I do not see that they will face any problem," he said on Thursday.

Details

Airport is being built on National Highway 4B near Panvel

"We have been given the target of 2024 for airport completion. We will be reviewing the work periodically," Pawar told media personnel on Thursday. Navi Mumbai International Airport is a greenfield international airport being built on the National Highway (NH) 4B near Panvel, approximately 35 km from Mumbai's existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Partnership

Adani Group recently took over management of both MIAL, NMIAL

The international airport is a Public-Private Partnership venture in which Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has a 74 percent stake with CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra), the nodal agency of the Maharashtra government, holding the remaining 26 percent. Adani Group recently took over the management of both Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and NMIAL.

Other details

Navi Mumbai airport was first proposed in 1997

"CIDCO needs to provide facilities for charging electric vehicles in upcoming projects. Besides, it should also look at housing and other projects keeping in mind the 25-year horizon. While allotting houses, CIDCO should ensure that the common man can pay maintenance charges," Pawar said. The NMIA, first proposed in 1997, was delayed by problems in buying land and in gaining necessary government permissions.