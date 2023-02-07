Politics

Maharashtra: Congress's Balasaheb Thorat resigns amid discord with state chief

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 07, 2023, 12:22 pm 3 min read

Maharashtra Congress's Balasaheb Thorat has resigned from legislative party post

In a major setback for Congress in Maharashtra, its legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat resigned from his post on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported. The development comes a day after his letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge surfaced, in which he accused the state chief Nana Patole of conspiring against him. Thorat also stated that he was not comfortable working under Patole.

Why does this story matter?

The latest infighting came days after its Bharat Jodo Yatra conclusion.

Notably, the Congress Party experienced a major schism among its leaders, resulting in a major political crisis in September 2022 when CM Ashok Gehlot's loyalists aggressively opposed the move to hand over the CM seat to Sachin Pilot.

Pilot allegedly attempted and failed to overthrow Gehlot in 2020, they said.

Faced humiliation by Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole: Thorat

Per TIE, Thorat cited his discord with the state chief as the reason for his resignation. "He sent his resignation along with the letter he had sent to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge," TIE reported, quoting party sources. The letter reportedly mentioned that Thorat faced humiliation by Patole. It also alleged that Patole made statements against his family members in public.

How did the controversy begin?

Thorat's nephew, Satyajeet Tambe, recently ran as an independent in the Legislative Council elections and won. The Congress had nominated Tambe's father Sudhir Tambe, but the father-son duo decided against it. Tambe alleged that despite alerting the Congress state chief of his plans to run as an Independent, a deliberate conspiracy was devised to discredit his uncle Thorat, according to The Indian Express.

Patole had disbanded Ahmednagar district committee

According to NDTV, Patole reportedly disbanded Congress's district committee in Ahmednagar on January 26 due to "anti-party activity." He had asserted that some of its members allegedly ran campaigns for Tambe rather than the party nominee. Thorat claimed that during the recent MLC polls, rumors were propagated linking him and his family to the incident.

Pained over politics against me: Thorat

"I am pained by the politics that happened over the seat. I have conveyed my feelings to the party high command," Thorat said while referring to his nephew's Legislative Council seat elections. "They alleged that I was heading to the BJP. I am a Congressman and will always remain so. We will take appropriate decisions about it at the party level," he added.

Thorat's letter to Congress president alleges being sidelined

Thorat said in his letter to Kharge that Patole was sidelining and humiliating him, per TIE. He also alleged that the entire Satyajeet Tambe incident was deliberately heightened rather than quelled. Thorat also stated that he was targeted at party meetings and that working under Patole's leadership was tough.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole denied allegations

Meanwhile, Patole denied that such a letter was written. On Tuesday, he also retaliated against Thorat, claiming that he had never engaged in such dirty politics as claimed by Thorat and his nephew, who also blamed Patole for his ouster from Congress.