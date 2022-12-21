World

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms traveling to US, meeting Biden

Zelenskyy's US visit comes just a few days after Ukraine suffered over 70 missile strikes from Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms that he is on his way to the United States (US). It will be the 44-year-old's first-ever foreign visit since the war with Russia broke out. Zelenskyy's visit comes just a few days after Ukraine suffered over 70 missile strikes from Russia. The latest attack was one of Russia's biggest attacks on Ukraine, resulting in nationwide power cuts.

Why does this story matter?

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February this year, which triggered a global crisis.

Russian forces started an armed invasion of Ukraine over a territorial dispute that predominantly triggered the war.

According to the United Nations (UN) human rights office report, over 6,300 civilians have lost their lives in the Ukraine-Russia war so far.

Will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and US: Zelenskyy

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the president of Ukraine wrote on Wednesday: "On my way to the US to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine." "In particular, the president (US President Joe Biden) and I will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the US. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings," he added.

Zelenskyy's Twitter post

On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of 🇺🇦. In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 21, 2022

Zelenskyy's recent address

During his Tuesday night address, Zelenskyy stated it was vital to acquire more aid as Ukraine enters winter. "We will do everything possible and impossible, expected and unexpected so that our heroes have everything they need to prevail," he stated. "This week is extremely important for Ukraine — in order to get through this winter and next year," he added.

Significance of Zelenskyy's US visit

Ukraine's most crucial ally during the war has been the US, providing nearly $50 billion of financial, security, and humanitarian assistance. While Zelenskyy has held multiple phone calls with western leaders regularly since the start of the war with Russia, his White House visit will signal that the US is committed to supporting the country.

Casualties on both sides

Since the beginning of the war, the US military estimates a minimum of 100,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives or were injured. As per BBC reports, the count of civilian deaths in the country is around 40,000 as well. Furthermore, the United Nations has reported 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine across Europe since the war started.