World

Queen Camilla's coronation gown featured her adopted dogs

Queen Camilla's coronation gown featured her adopted dogs

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 08, 2023, 12:43 pm 2 min read

Queen Camilla wore an elegant gown featuring her rescued dogs Beth and Bluebell

A royal tribute! On May 6, King Charles III, along with his wife Queen Camilla was officially crowned in Westminster Abbey at a grand coronation ceremony. Although this historic event was itself a big day for the Royal Family, the latter made the grand spectacle all the more special with the ensemble she was spotted wearing. Wondering how? Well, here's the full story.

The Queen wore a gown that featured her rescued dogs

On the coronation day, Queen Camilla paid a sweet and thoughtful homage to her two rescued dogs, Beth and Bluebell, as she wore an elegant gown that featured the pooches embroidered on it. According to People, she adopted Beth in 2011 and Bluebell in 2012, from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Her outfit also included two embroidered gold Jack Russell Terriers near the trim.

Her ivory gown was made with Peau de Soie

Designed by British designer Bruce Oldfield, Queen Camilla's regal ivory gown was made with a type of silk with a matte sheen called Peau de Soie. The fabric was produced by a weaver named Stephen Walters, who is based out of Suffolk in England and said that he was "honored to have been asked to design such a historic gown for Her Majesty."

The dress was embellished with other relevant decorations as well

Besides the royal furballs, the queen's coronation gown also had garlands of wildflowers beautifully embellished and styled on it. In addition to that, to depict the love of nature that both the King and the Queen share, chains made of daisies, celandine, and scarlet were also spotted on her dress. Roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks were also embroidered to make the outfit look stunning.

The gown also had the queen's children's and grandchildren's names

Going further into the details about the Queen's gown is only going to make it more special. Per reports, besides all the embellishments and designs, her gown also had her children's and grandchildren's names mentioned on it. "Not only the embroidered dogs on Camilla's skirt but family names too—Gus, Freddy, Tom, Lola, and Laura (it looks like). Lovely personal touch," shared a Twitter user.

This is so thoughtful and warm