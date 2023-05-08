World

Texas: SUV runs over bystanders, 8 killed; hate crime suspected

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 08, 2023, 11:25 am 3 min read

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured after an SUV crashed into a group outside a migrant aid center in south Texas, United States, AP reported. The incident happened at around 8:30am (local time) in the border city of Brownsville. Reportedly, police are looking at a hate crime angle as the suspected driver "insulted" the group before accelerating.

'Killer came in the car, insulting us': Eyewitness

Local police spokesman Martin Sandoval said the SUV "went through a red light and ran over several people" at a bus stop, killing eight and injuring nearly ten others. Eyewitness Luis Herrera, who was also injured in the incident said the crash was "sudden." "It was a matter of moments. The killer came (through) in the car, gesturing at us, insulting us," he said.

Investigating if the tragic crash was accidental or deliberate: Police

The accused driver, who was yet to be publicly identified, has been arrested and charged with "reckless driving" for the time being. Other charges, though, will be levied later, according to Sandoval, who did not provide any other specifics in the case. Meanwhile, authorities have also initiated an investigation to determine if the tragic crash was accidental or deliberate, he added.

Most of the victims are said to be Venezuelan migrants

Victor Maldonado, Executive Director of the Ozanam Center, a homeless shelter across the street from the collision said the victims were among a gathering of around 25 people waiting at a bus stop. He said that the group, mostly from Venezuela, had just had breakfast at the facility. According to Maldonado, witnesses were "really shocked" by the "pretty intense" accident.

Border police's help sought to identify migrants: Police spokesperson

According to reports, most of the victims were migrants assisted by the 24-hour center for the homeless. Sandoval said at least some of the victims were migrants, but could not confirm whether they all were, saying that it is something that border police will investigate. Maldonado added the center has been housing people coming from Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, China, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

US government seeking repeal of 'anti-migrant' policy

The incident comes a day after a shooter killed at least nine people at a Texas mall. The US government is currently seeking to repeal a federal provision that authorizes border police to deport or turn away migrants without even considering their asylum applications. However, officials are concerned about an increase in unlawful migrants due to the upcoming expiration of a Donald Trump-era restriction.