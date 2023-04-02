World

US: Tornadoes tear through 8 states, 26 dead; emergency declared

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 02, 2023, 11:54 am 3 min read

Tornadoes wreak havoc in the US Midwest and South killing at least 26 people

A series of powerful tornadoes caused devastation in the United States, killing at least 26 people in the South and Midwest. Tornadoes reportedly ripped through eight states, destroying homes and knocking out power to thousands. Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Alabama, and Mississippi were the worst hit, recording the most fatalities. Meanwhile, officials declared an emergency in several states amid the possibility of more tornadoes.

These states were worst hit

The fatalities due to tornadoes included seven in a Tennessee county; four in Wynne, Arkansas; three in Sullivan, Indiana; and four in Illinois, according to the Associated Press. Reportedly, Tennessee is one of the eight states that have been worst affected by the weather extremities and storms that have hit the Midwest and South regions since Friday.

Watch: Hundreds of people injured in affected states

Emergency declared in affected states after 60 tornado reports

According to Washington Post, over 60 tornadoes were documented across the country on Friday and Saturday. These left more than 530,000 houses and businesses without power across several states, while Ohio and Pennsylvania were the hardest hit, per the US PowerOutage website. Soon after the fresh tornado series, a state of emergency was declared in several South and Midwest states.

Residents reported damage to homes, healthcare centers, schools, markets

Confirmed and suspected tornadoes were reported in about eight states that devastated houses, uprooted trees, and wreaked havoc on communities across the nation. Residents also reported damage to homes, healthcare centers, schools, and markets. According to AP, the roof of a high school in Wynne, Tennessee, was shredded, windows were blown out, and massive trees fell on the ground.

Arkansas Mayor says 2,600 structures damaged in state

While detailing the incident, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. told CNN, "Tornado teared through Arkansas capital Little Rock and close to 2,600 structures have been impacted (sic)." Meanwhile, narrating the ordeal, Williams, a supermarket employee, told KATV, "Everything happened in like five seconds." "It came - boom... People had blood all over their faces... I'm just thankful that I'm alive," Williams added.

US President Joe Biden assured federal help to local administration

Similarly, Illinois State Representative Adam Niemerg described the tornado as "catastrophic." Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden reportedly assured all possible federal help and resources to the affected states. He spoke with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the mayors of Little Rock and Wynne, said the White House. Biden also spoke with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell about the situation.

