SVB collapse: Biden walks away from reporter's questions, shuts door

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 14, 2023, 10:52 am 2 min read

People are criticizing Joe Biden for not taking questions at press conferences

A video of United States (US) President Joe Biden allegedly ignoring a reporter's question during a press conference about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse has gone viral. In the video, he can be seen waking away and closing the door while the reporter was asking questions. People are now criticizing Biden for refusing to take questions during press conferences.

Biden walks away from reporters without a second glance

As soon as Biden ended his remarks on the banking system at the presser, a reporter asked him, "President, what do you know right now about why this happened? And can you assure Americans that there won't be a ripple effect?" However, Biden, without acknowledging him, started walking away. A second reporter also tried to question him but the president shut his door.

"Can you assure Americans that there won't be a ripple effect? Do you expect other banks to fail?"



BIDEN: *shuts door* pic.twitter.com/CNuUhPbJAi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2023

Biden facing criticism over the incident

Since the clip surfaced on social media, Biden has faced criticism for not taking questions from reporters. One user termed Biden's reaction "cowardice," while the other commented, "I guess that answers the question." Notably, this is not the first time that Biden has dodged questions. During a presser on the China "spy balloon" incident, he shut a reporter, saying, "Give me a break, man."