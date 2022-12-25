India

Madhya Pradesh: Man beats up girlfriend over marriage proposal, arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Man beats up girlfriend over marriage proposal, arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 25, 2022, 09:33 pm 2 min read

The video of the incident, which reportedly happened on Wednesday, has also gone viral on different social media platforms

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district was arrested for brutally thrashing his 19-year-old girlfriend after she reportedly asked him to marry her. The video of the incident, which reportedly took place on Wednesday, has also gone viral on different social media platforms. A case has been registered against the accused, identified as 24-year-old Pankaj Tripathi, as per news agency PTI.

Accused, victim in relationship for some time: Police

Naveen Dubey, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Rewa's Mauganj, stated, "Preliminary information suggests that the man in the video is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj area." Dubey also stated that the accused and the victim have been in a relationship for some time now, and Tripathi beat her up after an argument between the couple.

Video of the incident goes viral

In the clip mentioned above, the 19-year-old girl can be seen asking Tripathi to marry her. The accused can then be seen getting irritated and slapping and kicking the girl repeatedly on her face and other body parts. Tripathi was detained under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 151 (disturbing public peace) but was later released as the victim refused to file a complaint.

More on the case registered

After the clip of Tripathi thrashing the victim went viral on social media, a case was registered against him under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the IPC. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old victim also lodged a complaint against the person who shot and posted the video. Following this, a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act was filed against that person.

Trigger warning: Video could be disturbing for some viewers

Viral Video said to be of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh!

Kindly take cognizance of this video!@Dial100_MP@ChouhanShivraj@drnarottammisra @RewaCollector pic.twitter.com/jb8skOpNne — Satya Swar सत्य स्वर ( Voice of Truth ) (@Satya_Swara) December 24, 2022

Crimes against women in MP

Earlier this year, official data showed crimes like abduction and rape against women in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a rise. Its capital Bhopal reported a 6% jump in abduction and rape cases from January-July 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, per Times of India.