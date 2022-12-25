India

J&K: Army, police seize 'war-like stores' in Uri arms bust

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 25, 2022

J&K Police said the recoveries were made in a joint operation following a tip-off

The Indian Army on Sunday said that it has seized "war-like stores" in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to ANI, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition in the Hathlanga Sector of Uri, Baramulla. The recovered items include eight AK-74 rifles, 12 Chinese pistols, and 14 Pakistani and Chinese grenades, the news agency reported.

What did the Army say?

Colonel Manish Punj of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles was quoted by ANI as saying, "The war-like stores seized included eight [AK-74] rifles with 24 magazines, 560 live rifle rounds, 12 Chinese pistols with 24 magazines, 224 live pistol rounds (sic)." He added 14 Pakistan and China grenades, along with 81 balloons with the Pakistani flag, were also recovered, according to the news agency.

Baramulla Police tweets about the arms recovery

Major recovery in Uri along with 3 Rajput of @adgpi

Among other incriminating materials recovered

Joint operation launched following tip-off

Meanwhile, the police said the joint operation with the Army was launched near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir after receiving a tip-off from one Mohd Waseem Najar. Najar is reportedly a poultry shop owner and was recently arrested after some narcotic substances were recovered in his house as part of the crackdown on a drug smuggling module that originated in Pakistan.

Case has been registered, investigation underway

As per Times Now, after the arms bust in Uri, an inquiry into the matter is now underway. Along with weapons and ammunition from China and Pakistan, the items confiscated also included wheat sacks and balloons, it said.

Recent unearthing of cross-LoC narcotics module

On Friday, the J&K Police claimed to have unearthed a large drug smuggling ring with ties to Pakistan. They reportedly arrested 17 persons from the Kupwara and Baramulla districts, including five police officers, a political activist, a contractor, and a shopkeeper. One of the accused, Najar, admitted to being part of the drug peddler ring along with revealing the names of his associates.