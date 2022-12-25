India

Agra: China returnee tests COVID-19 positive; virus variant being determined

Agra: China returnee tests COVID-19 positive; virus variant being determined

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 25, 2022, 07:42 pm 3 min read

The infected person has been isolated at his home and he is asymptomatic

A 40-year-old man, who recently returned from China, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Hindustan Times reported on Sunday. Officials said he was isolated at his residence in the city's Shahganj area, and his sample was sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing to determine the coronavirus variant. They added the person works in China and came to Agra on leave.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes amid a global COVID-19 scare triggered by the recent surge in coronavirus infections in China.

The Indian government, too, has alerted all states and union territories to prepare for possible outbreaks.

To note, India has so far reported four cases of the Omicron BF.7 subvariant, which appears to be the reason behind the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in China.

What did health officials say about China returnee?

According to officials, the infected person, who is employed in China, came to Agra on Friday on leave, and he currently has no symptoms. They said that he had been isolated and his house in the Shahganj neighborhood had also been sealed. Reportedly, this is the only COVID-19 case to have been registered in the UP city since November 25.

Experts emphasize importance of 'trace, test, and treat' policy

Talking about the COVID-19 patient, Agra's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. AK Srivastava, said, "Those who had been in contact with the man...are being asked to get themselves tested." He also stressed the importance of the government's "Trace, Test, and Treat" policy to tackle the new Omicron subvariant. Meanwhile, Agra authorities have stepped up testing at railway stations, bus stops, and tourist places.

Advisory by Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry recently released a six-point advisory for states and UTs to deal with any COVID-19 emergency amid a spike in cases in China. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday also stated that it would be mandatory for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Hong Kong to show a negative coronavirus certificate.

Readiness alert to tackle possible outbreak

The Centre has also issued instructions to states and union territories to undertake mock COVID-19 preparation and response drills at health facilities. The availability of beds, human resources, logistics, and the supply chain for medical oxygen will be the main focus of the mock drills scheduled for Tuesday. The directive comes amid the coronavirus outbreak in China that has sparked a worldwide panic.

Mayhem in India during second wave

During the second wave of coronavirus in India in 2021, which brought the healthcare system to its knees, the country witnessed mayhem. Deaths of COVID-19 patients in almost all states/UTs were recorded owing to the lack of medical oxygen and hospital beds.