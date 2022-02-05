India

Third wave to wane in Delhi, Maharashtra by February-end: ICMR

Third wave to wane in Delhi, Maharashtra by February-end: ICMR

Written by Sagar Feb 05, 2022, 10:27 am 2 min read

An overall improvement in the COVID-19 situation is expected by March, expert says.

The ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India will likely wane in national capital Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal by the end of February, according to Dr. Samiran Panda. Dr. Panda is the Additional Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). An overall improvement in the COVID-19 situation across the country is expected by next month, he added.

Context Why does this story matter?

The projections hint the situation will return to normal in the coming weeks and several restrictions across states would subsequently be lifted.

For the past several weeks, India has been witnessing a third wave of coronavirus infections which had peaked at nearly 3,50,000 last month.

The latest wave was driven by Omicron, a highly-contagious variant which generally causes a milder disease.

Quote 'Overall decline in cases by March'

"The peak of cases encountered in these states will come down to the base level by the end of this month itself. An overall decline in COVID cases in the country is expected by March (sic)," Dr. Panda said, according to The Times of India.

Statement Seeing a decline in cases, government says

"We are seeing a decline in (COVID-19) cases. We don't want to use words like wave and peak. There are still some areas where cases are increasing. COVID management strategies still need to be implemented (sic)," the Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said on Friday. A higher number of younger patients were admitted to hospitals during the third wave, according to the government.

Situation COVID-19 situation across India

On Saturday morning, India added over 1,27,000 new coronavirus cases—14% lower than Friday's case count. The positivity rate dropped to 7.9%. Meanwhile, the country's active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 13.31 lakh. India's cumulative death toll from the disease has crossed 5,00,000, but experts say that is a gross undercount. Across the country, nearly 169 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

SC SC directs payment of COVID-19 compensation

Separately, on Friday, the Supreme Court directed all states and union territories to facilitate the payment of compensation to the family members of COVID-19 victims. "You are not doing charity. As a welfare state it is their duty. Why are you sending people from pillar to post. Do it from the bottom of the heart," a top court bench said.