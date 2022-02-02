World

New Omicron subvariant found in 57 countries, WHO says

Written by Sagar Feb 02, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

BA.2 could be even more infectious than the original Omicron variant, studies say.

A subvariant of the highly-infectious Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in 57 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Studies suggest the subvariant, known as BA.2, could be even more infectious than the original variant. Omicron, which had emerged in South Africa late last year, has since become the dominant coronavirus strain around the world.

Context Why does this story matter?

The spread of the subvariant comes as a blow to hopes from the public and experts that Omicron, which generally causes milder infection, could hasten the end of the pandemic.

Experts now say mild cases of original Omicron strain may not offer much protection against future infections.

However, they have called for further studies in order to make clear conclusions.

Details What did the WHO say?

"BA.2-designated sequences have been submitted to GISAID from 57 countries to date," the WHO said. In fact, in some countries, the subvariant accounted for more than half of all Omicron sequences. But little is known about the differences between the subvariants, the global health agency said, calling for studies into the characteristics and transmissibility of the BA.2 subvariant.

Subvariant What do we know about BA.2?

BA.2 carries several different mutations from the original strain, including on the spike protein which is key to entering human cells. BA.2 had "a slight increase in growth rate over BA.1," Maria Van Kerkhove, a top WHO expert, told reporters on Tuesday. "We need people to be aware that this virus is continuing to circulate and is continuing to evolve," she said.

Omicron Omicron triggered outbreaks around the world

Omicron, the most highly transmissible coronavirus variant so far, was first detected in South Africa in November 2021. It has since spread to more than 100 countries, triggering massive outbreaks in the United States, the UK, India, and other regions. Amid the Omicron's rapid spread, the global COVID-19 tally crossed 300 million (30 crore) last month.

Information The global COVID-19 situation

Since its emergence in late 2019, COVID-19 has infected 38.20 crore people and claimed the lives of more than 57 lakh across the globe. Daily new infections stood at 28,96,636 while daily deaths were recorded at 11,346 as of February 1, according to Worldometers.